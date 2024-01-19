Best Buy’s first 3-day sale live through the weekend with deals on Apple, TVs, much more

Best Buy is launching its first 3-day sale of the year heading into the weekend. As the work week comes to a close, discounts are now going live on the latest from Apple, as well as home theater upgrades, drones, Android smartphones, and more. The whole collection of deals ships free, and Best Buy offers added savings for its subscription members. Head below for more.

Some of our favorite offers from the Best Buy 3-day sale:

Alongside all of the discounts that are available to everyone, Best Buy is also reserving some of the more enticing offers for its paid my Best Buy members. There’s an entire section of these exclusive member deals that you can shop right here, but just remember you’ll need a paid account to lock in these steeper discounts.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Totalcounterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

