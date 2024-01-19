Shark’s AI Ultra voice-controlled robot vacuum with self-empty base returns to $298 low

Amazon is offering the Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with 60-day capacity self-empty base for $298 shipped. Down from its regular $599 price tag, this vacuum spent most of 2023 stuck at its MSRP, with a handful of major discounts every few months dropping costs significantly before quickly rising back up. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate, giving you $301 in savings and returning costs to the all-time lowest price from early Christmas sales.

Utilizing 360-degree LiDAR mapping paired with Shark’s Matrix grid system, this robotic vacuum learns your space’s layout for optimized cleaning routines while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path. It automatically empties itself in its charging station, which has enough capacity to hold up to 60 days of debris before you’ll need to empty it. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the first discount for Ultenic’s new MC1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $600, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. Providing 5,000Pa of “hurricane suction power,” this device is designed around three automatic features: self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-drying – all centered around its docking station that houses a 3L dustbin, 4L clear water tank, and a 4L waste water tank. You can read through our in-depth launch coverage to get the full rundown on its capabilities.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the massive discounts that are still going on for iRobot’s selection of Roomba robot vacuums and mops. The standout deal here is on the iRobot Roomba j5 Robot Vacuum with optional mopping that is currently 50% off – with other models seeing discounts up to 45% off.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum features:

NO SPOTS MISSED: With Matrix Clean, the robotic vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

IT EMPTIES ITSELF: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The bagless base does not require any additional purchase of disposal bags like traditional auto empty robots.

SELF-CLEANING BRUSHROLL: Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: With powerful vacuum suction, Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, and self-empty system the robot captures pet hair, dirt, and debris with ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!