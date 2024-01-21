Save 35% on official Alpine Loop Apple Watch bands starting from $64 (New lows)

Amazon is marking down an assortment of Apple’s official Alpine Loop Apple Watch Bands. Compatible with both the Ultra wearables and 45mm Series 9 devices, pricing now starts at $64.35 shipped across several colorways and sizes. Each one drops down from the usual $99 price tags in order to mark the lowest starting price we’ve seen. For comparison, the last discount was $84 over the holidays, and now you can save an extra $6.

Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist. Head below for more.

If none of the bands on sale today are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The new work week is already starting to pile up some deals in our Apple guide, and we have a massive assortment of price cuts on all things from our favorite Cupertino company. M2 MacBooks? Check. The latest iPads? You bet. Accessories? Galore. You’ll want to dive into our deals hub for all of the best offers for Thursday and beyond.

Apple Watch Alpine Loop band features:

The rugged Alpine Loop is made from two textile layers woven together into one continuous piece without stitching. High-strength yarns reinforce the top loops, and the corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook slides easily into the loops for secure fit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!