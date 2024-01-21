Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con controller styles see rare discounts to $75 each

Amazon is offering a rare chance to save on both pair of Nintendo’s new Pastel Style Joy-Con controllers. The deals start with the pastel Purple and Green set at $74.92 shipped. You can also drop the pastel Pink and Yellow set down to a similar $74.94 sale price. Both of these are discounted from the usual $80 going rate in order to mark some of the very first price cuts so far. We last saw these on sale back in September, and now the savings have returned at the second-best deals to date. Spring might still be far away, but in the meantime you can bring some adorable pastel action to your Switch – and for less cash! Dive into our hands-on feature for a closer look and then head below for more.

Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con might be some of its more unique Switch accessories yet, but they are the same controllers as we’ve seen for the console over the years. Whether you’re looking to just refresh the look of your handset with some fun new designs, or you want to get a friend in on some co-op action, today’s discounts make for a great chance to bring home the limited-edition new colorways.

I personally adore these new pastel Joy-Con and very much walked away with that sentiment after going hands-on with the new releases back in July. It really was love at first sight for this writer, and you can fully explore that in our feature from just last summer.

Nintendo Pastel Joy-Con features:

Expand your collection with these colorful pastel Joy-Con controllers. Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con controller. Depending on the game, you might use a single Joy‑Con in each hand—or even give the second one to a friend. Includes one Pastel Purple Joy-Con (L), one Pastel Green Joy-Con (R), and two Black Joy-Con wrist straps.

