Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X power station offers 1,516Wh capacity and 10 ports for $1,300 low

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station for $1,299.95 shipped. Down from a $1,800 price tag, this particular model didn’t receive any discounts in 2023 until September, with major price cuts occurring during Black Friday and Christmas holiday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate, giving you $500 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Goal Zero’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP. This device provides a 1,516Wh capacity, with plenty of output ports to ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. The station itself is able to fully charge in 14 hours via a standard wall outlet and 18-36 hours with a Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Panel. If you want a faster charge when you connect to a wall outlet though, by using the Goal Zero Yeti X 600W Power Supply, the station will be able to fill its battery in just three hours. For outputs, you’ll get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two 6mm ports, a regulated 12V port, and one car port. Head below to read more.

More Goal Zero portable power stations seeing discounts:

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S2000 Portable Power Station that is still receiving a 30% discount to $699. It offers a 1,500Wh capacity and provides an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one RV port. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station features:

Power. Anything. Anywhere. This portable backup power supply is versatile enough to keep things running off grid or during an emergency power outage. Power phones, electric barbecues, laptops, TVs and more; includes 1 power station, 1 wall charger and 1 user guide.

10 Versatile Ports, 1,516 Wh Capacity: Power most small and large appliances and backup home circuits with the Yeti 1500X, which keeps full-size refrigerators, microwaves and more running efficiently with a pure sine 2000 W (3500 W surge) AC inverter

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

Recharge with Solar & Unlock Indefinite Power: Turn your Yeti 1500X into a solar generator when you combine it with a Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a 600 Watt MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

