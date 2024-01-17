Save $300 on ALLPOWERS’ S2000 1,500Wh portable power station for new $699 low

Amazon is offering the upgraded ALLPOWERS S2000 Portable Power Station for $699 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. Down from its $999 price tag, this power station alone didn’t see many discounts over 2023, with the largest among them seeing its Amazon list price fall from $1,200 to the steady $999 that its been at since Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off this new going rate, beating out our previous mention by $51 and marking a new all-time low. You can also find two bundle opportunities to get the power station along with either a 100W solar panel or a 200W solar panel for $750 or $899 respectively. This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity, which can be combined with solar panels up to a 650W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to three hours – or you can reach a full charge within 1.5 hours via the AC input. It boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one RV port.

Be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station that comes with a 400W solar panel. It offers you a 1,056Wh capacity, a max power output of 2,400W, and boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station supports to be charged by solar panel 100W. You also can connect more panels to get more power( 650W max, 3 hours to full). With 1500W AC input, S2000 Pro portable power station can be fully recharged within 1.5 hours. With a higher 2400W(surge 4000w) wattage and 1500Wh capacity, S2000 Pro features 4* standard pure sine wave AC outlet, 1* 13V10A Car port, 2* USB-C (PD 100W) and 4* USB-A (QC3.0)port, which will power almost all of your huge power devices(Coffee Maker, Electric Drill, Microwave Oven, Electric Fry Pan, Hair Dryer, Electric Kettle, Refrigerator, Washer etc.) as home wall outlets.

