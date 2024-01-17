Save $300 on ALLPOWERS’ S2000 1,500Wh portable power station for new $699 low

Amazon is offering the upgraded ALLPOWERS S2000 Portable Power Station for $699 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. Down from its $999 price tag, this power station alone didn’t see many discounts over 2023, with the largest among them seeing its Amazon list price fall from $1,200 to the steady $999 that its been at since Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off this new going rate, beating out our previous mention by $51 and marking a new all-time low. You can also find two bundle opportunities to get the power station along with either a 100W solar panel or a 200W solar panel for $750 or $899 respectively. This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity, which can be combined with solar panels up to a 650W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to three hours – or you can reach a full charge within 1.5 hours via the AC input. It boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one RV port.

S2000 Pro Portable Power Station features:

ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station supports to be charged by solar panel 100W. You also can connect more panels to get more power( 650W max, 3 hours to full). With 1500W AC input, S2000 Pro portable power station can be fully recharged within 1.5 hours. With a higher 2400W(surge 4000w) wattage and 1500Wh capacity, S2000 Pro features 4* standard pure sine wave AC outlet, 1* 13V10A Car port, 2* USB-C (PD 100W) and 4* USB-A (QC3.0)port, which will power almost all of your huge power devices(Coffee Maker, Electric Drill, Microwave Oven, Electric Fry Pan, Hair Dryer, Electric Kettle, Refrigerator, Washer etc.) as home wall outlets.

