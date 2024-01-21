Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 3rd Gen Alexa smart display hits $90 (New low, Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on its released-released Echo Show 8 3rd Gen. This is one of the first chances to save since the screen-based Alexa experience hit store shelves for the first time back in September, and is now down to $89.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $150 price tag, scoring you $60 in savings as only the second-ever discount. Today’s offer is also $15 under our previous mention from back over the Black Friday shopping event. We detail everything new about the refreshed Alexa display in our launch coverage, as well as below the fold.

Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 arrives with the same 8-inch touchscreen display and all of the expected hands-free Alexa tech. Speaking of, Alexa is getting a bit of an overhaul, with Amazon’s new Adaptive Content using local computer vision to tailor the experience based on who’s around. Amazon then doubles down on the smart home control features, with support for Zigbee, Matter, and Thread right out of the box.

Today’s discount is all the more notable considering that the latest Echo Show 5 sells for the same $90 price tag as its larger counterpart about. So for the same price, you’re scoring far more Alexa smart display, getting you a better value in addition to the best-ever discount we detailed on the 8-inch version.

Echo Show 8 3rd Gen features:

Entertainment is more immersive with spatial audio and an 8″ HD touchscreen. Video calling is crisper with high-quality sound and a 13 MP camera. And your home is more connected than ever with the built-in smart home hub. Content on Prime Video, Netflix, Fire TV Channels, and more comes to life with an HD display and room-filling spatial audio. Ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Subscriptions for some services required.

