Answer the door from anywhere with Blink Video Doorbells starting from just $30 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on its already affordable Blink Smart Video Doorbell. You can score a new unit at $35.99 shipped or a certified refurbished model for $29.99 shipped. The Blink Smart Video Doorbell carries a regular price tag at $60 or $45 for the refurbished listing. Today’s deals are up to 40% off and the lowest prices we can find – the new listing comes within $6 of the one-time Amazon low while the refurbished listing is matching the best we’ve tracked directly from Amazon. They might not be as fun as the Amazon Astro security robot that’s now $500 off for the first time, but they will keep an eye on your front porch for a whole lot less. Head below for more details. 

The Blink Video Doorbell allows you to safely answer the door from anywhere – you can see and speak to visitors at the door with 1080p feeds streaming directly on your smartphone, night vision, and two-way audio. This model also includes Alexa support alongside both wire-free connectivity as well as the ability to connect it to your “doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime.”

  • Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.
  • Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.
  • Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand.
  • Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive (each sold separately).
  • Designed for every home, go wire-free or connect to doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime. Without wiring, you can use your Blink Mini camera (sold separately) as an indoor plug-in chime.
  • Set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.

