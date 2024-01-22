Razer’s latest Kishi V2 Pro haptic Android gaming controller hits $116 Amazon low

We are now tracking some of the first price drops on the latest Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile gaming controller. The V2 Pro model for Android launched in August 2023, and is now selling for $115.95 shipped. This is the first notable price drop we have tracked on Amazon since it launched at $130 and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the special edition white Xbox model slightly below regular price right now, but some folks are seeing a 20% on-page coupon that also knocks this one down to $116.98 – a new Amazon low. These are the latest versions of Razer’s mobile gamepads, complete with a notable upgrades over the previous versions that are currently starting at $60 shipped on Amazon. Head below for the details.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage, the newer Kishi V2 Pro variants feature microswitches, analog triggers, and programmable multifunction buttons alongside haptic vibrations. You’ll also find an extendable bridge to “perfectly hold the most popular Android smartphones” as well as USB-C connectivity, passthrough charging, and virtual controller mode – “play touch-screen-only Android games by mapping buttons on Kishi V2 Pro to touch controls.”

If you’re instead looking to upgrade your mobile gaming experience with an all-in-one Windows 11 handheld, this morning’s deals on the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming systems are where it’s at. You can now knock $50 off both the 500GB and 1TB models with all of the details you need on these sale prices waiting in our deal coverage right here.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile gaming controller features:

Designed to the highest standards with microswitches, analog triggers, programmable multifunction buttons, haptic vibrations, and 3.5mm audio. Features a stable, extendable bridge that perfectly holds the most popular Android smartphones, providing a secure fit that won’t come loose while gaming. Utilizing USB C connection, Kishi V2 Pro eliminates input latency, allowing for responsive, seamless control —features passthrough charging to power when gaming (Not compatible with iPhone 15).

