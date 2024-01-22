Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go handheld gaming systems $50 off: 500GB $650 or 1TB $700

Best Buy is now offering some notable deals on the Lenovo Legion Go portable handheld gaming systems. You’ll find the 512GB model on sale for $649.99 shipped as well as the upgraded 1TB version for $699.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and $750 respectively, you’re looking at a solid $50 in savings on both of them for the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals are among the first we have tracked since launch and have only been beaten out by open-box listings and the like previously. Both models are still at full price via Amazon. The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the latest portable handheld systems on the market alongside the new Intel-powered Claw gaming handheld starting at $699 from MSI and the ASUS Reg Ally before that. Head below for a closer look.

The Legion Go portable handheld features an 8.8-inch, 144Hz WQXGA (2560×1600) display that runs on Windows 11 to provide “maximum game platform and title compatibility.” The whole system is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor with 16GB of “power efficient and performance” 7500MHz LPDDR5X memory as well as a 500GB/1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Alongside the 49WHr battery system, it also carries a pair of USB-C ports and a microSD slot for an affordable way to expand internal storage capacity.

Alongside the Hall sensor and RGB-lit joysticks “for smooth play and increased durability,” it ships with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well as detachable controllers, a power adapter, carrying hard-case, and a vertical mouse stabilization disk.

You’ll also want to check out CORSAIR’s new handheld SSDs as well as Lexar’s new 5200MB/s 2230 models while you’re at it.

