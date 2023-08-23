Razer’s new Kishi V2 Pro mobile controller and all-white Xbox edition launch today from $130

Meet the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox edition. Today Razer is officially unveiling the new Kishi V2 Pro for Xbox, ”seamlessly providing cross-compatibility with hundreds of AAA Xbox titles onto mobile iOS and Android platforms.” The new Xbox Editions of Kishi V2 for iPhone and Android is looking to make bringing AAA console gaming on iOS and Android an even better experience with a brand new Xbox white coloirway and design alongside “best-in-class features, and updated free companion software.” Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox edition.

Razer’s new Kishi V2 Pro

Razer’s lineup of Kishi devices has been around for a while now, dating back to the original model that launched in 2020 for iOS and Android devices – both of which had special Xbox versions as well. Those mobile controllers were then followed up by the V2 version that hit in June of last year, just before we had a chance to go hands-on with the iOS version.

Fast forward to summer 2023, and Razer is now ready to unveil the new Kishi V2 Pro for Android as well as the Xbox edition for both iOS and Android devices. Said to deliver an “unmatched level of access to software, precision controls, and ergonomic comfort while gaming on the go,” you’ll now find Xbox branding throughout alongside a new white colorway, enhanced controls, and direct integration of Xbox gaming into the Razer Nexus 3.0 software platform – “Razer’s revamped proprietary mobile gaming curation app with an updated UI, enhanced game discovery and performance updates that allow you to play native Android or PC/Console games via remote play or cloud gaming.“

Razer Nexus 3.0 delivers also delivers some new improvements now “like adding support for MOBA games, options to invert the X/Y camera axis, camera sensitivity control, unique keymapping for M1/M2 buttons, and the removal of the Android Accessibility permission requirement.”

The new Kishi models feature the same Nintendo Switch-style wrap-around control, flanking your mobile device of choice with asymmetrical Xbox-like thumsticks, a D-Pad, the four usual face buttons, analog triggers, and a pair of extra console-class programmable gaming controls on the shoulders.

When expanded, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro’s extendable bridge reaches 10.45 inches in width…Installed are rubber cushions on either side of the controller that make for a secure and snug fit that won’t come loose while you game. The rubber cushions may also be removed to make room for smartphones that come in larger form-factors and some cases as well.

Features at a glance:

Integrated Haptics with Xbox Game Pass on Kishi V2 Pro for Android (Xbox Edition)

Direct Integration of Xbox Gaming into Razer Nexus 3.0

Iconic Xbox Branding and New White Colorway

Seamless Integration for Boundless Play

Universal Compatibility for Lag-Free Uninterrupted Gameplay

Ergonomic Design for Ultimate Comfort

Enhanced Control and Precision

Passthrough charging

Razer HyperSense Haptic Vibrations

Here’s a look at the “key differences” between the standard Kishi V2 and the new pro model:

Razer says the new Kishi V2 Pro for Android standard edition is launching today at $129.99 and the special white Xbox edition is available today at $149.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!