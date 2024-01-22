RESPAWN’s regularly up to $250 reclining gaming chairs upgrade your setup at $99 today

Amazon is now offering the RESPAWN 110 Ergonomic Gaming Chair for $99 shipped in various styles and colorways. Regularly as much as $249, most of them have more recently been selling in the $190 range and are now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low on select styles and is at least $90 off the going rate. If you’re looking to refresh your gaming or desk chair without spending a fortune for 2024, today’s deal is worth a closer look. These models were redesigned in 2023 and feature “durable” plush upholstered black faux leather alongside integrated lumbar support and a high-back headrest. Height adjustability, a 275-pound weight capacity, and a 370-degree rolling swivel mechanics join the ability to recline the chair up to 135 degrees by way of the tilt tension knob. Head below for more details.

There really aren’t very many other brand name options at prices lower than today’s lead deal when it comes to purpose-built gaming chairs. There are loads of options on Amazon from lesser known outfits starting as low as $60 shipped, but none that really hold the same kind of pedigree as the popular RESPAWN models.

While we are talking battlestation gear, be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for price drops on mice, headsets, keyboards, and more. This morning also saw a notable deal land on the Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go handheld gaming systems with a solid $50 off both the 500GB and 1TB configurations. Scope out the details right here.

RESPAWN 110 Ergonomic Gaming Chair features:

RESPAWN 110 has been upgraded with a new redesign for 2023. With a sleeker look the updated 110 still provides the comfort personality and support needed for gaming sessions while remaining professional enough for your streams or team meetings.

This elevated favorite features a durable plush upholstered black faux leather with a variety of subtle color accents to fit your personality and help slay your style. The 2023 Series also welcomes a new fabric gaming chair option for a more cozy fit.

Integrated lumbar support and high back headrest allow for this comfy ergonomic gaming chair to always have your back. Height adjustability for a perfect fit to your PC Computer Desk at home or in the office.

With a 275 lb weight capacity this heavy duty executive PC chair will support gamers of all sizes big and small. The 360 Rolling Swivel feature offers greater mobility while deep in the trenches of video gaming or around your desk space.

