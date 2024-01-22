TCL smart Fire/Google TVs up to $250 off ahead of the Super Bowl, deals from $350

Joining this past weekend’s huge $3,000 price drop on the massive 98-inch Google TV model from the brand, Amazon is also now offering some notable discounts on some of the more modest TCL 2023 variants. Alongside some of the smaller models below starting from $350, you can now score the TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV down at $649.99 shipped. This model debuted last spring at $800 and is now $250 off for the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the discount we tracked for Black Friday last year. This might not be one of those higher-end models, but it will save you a ton and still provides a large, modern display to enjoy the Super Bowl on next month (and everything else for the rest of the year and beyond). Dolby Vision, HDR10 plus, HDR10, and HLG join direct access to streaming services via Fire TV as well as the Auto Game Mode that “automatically enables game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency.” The metal “bezel-less design” joins Bluetooth and Alexa support alongside three HDMI Inputs (one with eARC). Head below for more details and details.

More TCL smart TV deals:

If you would prefer to go for one of the Hisense smart TVs – relatively similar in terms of value for the price as TCL – we spotted some notable deals across its range of 2023 models this morning as well. You’ll find both Google and Fire TV displays at up to $250 or more off the going rates and prices starting off from $350 shipped.

TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV features:

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut – Enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images.

HighBrightness Direct LED Backlight – Q6 models produce brighter images for enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Motion Rate 120 – Motion enhancement technology for improved motion clarity

HDR PRO plus (Dolby Vision, HDR10 plus, HDR10, and HLG) – Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney plus, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

