UGREEN’s 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank with kickstand now going for $49 (Reg. $70)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 10,000mAh Magnetic Battery Pack for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this price will drop a solid 30% after you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal comes within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked in the last few months. This power bank houses a 10,000mAh battery inside – it connects to your smartphone with MagSafe technology and charges it up while you’re away from an outlet. This model can actually charge three devices at a time with support up to 15W wirelessly and a maximum 22.5W USB-A PD output and a max 20W USB-C output. Alongside the MagSafe action it sports a kickstand mechanism for hands-free viewing while your device is charging back up – “built-in foldable kickstand is stable enough to support even the largest iPhones in both portrait and landscape orientations.” Head below for more.

If a more traditional power bank will suit your needs, you can still score this 10,000mAh Baseus model at under $16 Prime shipped on Amazon. Scope out the details on this one right here, just don’t expect to get the more modern MagSafe treatment or the kickstand design.

Journey also just debuted a new 3-way MagSafe wireless kickstand power bank you can read all about right here in our launch coverage – it is also still available at 20% off the going rate as well. Then go dive into this morning’s price drop on Anker’s new Prime USB-C power banks. They are now at the lowest prices we have tracked yet with deals starting from $72 shipped via the official Amazon listings.

UGREEN Magnetic Kickstand Battery Pack features:

Power in a Snap: The portable power bank without pressing the power button, just sticks to the back of the mobile phone(without case or with a magnetic phone case), and it can automatically charge your mobile phone. The power bank also features an LED power indicator so you can easily check how much charge is remaining

Charge Max 3 Devices Simultaneously: The wireless battery bank can charge 3 Devices at the same time, Support up to 15W wireless charging, maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output and maximum 20W USB-C output

Large Capacity Small Figure: 10000mAh large capacity design can charge 2 times for iPhone 15/14/13/12 Pro, about 1.5 times for iPhone 15/14/13/12 Pro Max. The mini power bank weighs 7.9 oz （ iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 7.81oz) and will easily slip into a trouser pocket

Upgraded Foldable Stand: UGREEN portable charger, the built-in foldable kickstand is stable enough to support even the largest iPhones in both portrait and landscape orientations, allowing you to watch videos or make video calls with friends with your hands-free

