Anker’s new Prime USB-C power banks fall to best prices yet from $72 (Reg. $90+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now marking down all three of the new Prime USB-C Power Banks. This is the first time we’ve seen the trio discounted together, with its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank leading the pack at $103.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $130, this is still one of the first discounts period and now drops lower than before at 20% off. It’s $6 below our previous mention from the holidays, too. The 12,000mAh model is also on sale at $71.99, down from $90. It’s 20% off as well, marking one of the first discounts at a new all-time low. Head below for more.

The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Learn more in our launch coverage.

If you need extra power, the 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W model is also getting in on the savings – for the very first time. This model is now down to $161.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. It’s $18 off the usual $180 price tag and offering all of the same perks as the rest of the lineup, just in a mightier form-factor with an even larger battery capacity and more power to go around. I just personally took a hands-on look at the experience in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Anker Prime power banks:

One of the more novel parts about the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is that it pairs with the brand’s new charging dock. This magnetic accessory makes for an easy way to refuel the battery thanks to a magnet that pulls the accessory onto the dock’s pogo pin connector. All you have to do is drop it down and let it refuel, making for a far more convenient setup than having to remember to plug in a cable. I’ve been using the $70 add-on with one of Anker’s new power banks, and it has been so worth spending a little extra.

Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency. The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.

