Belkin’s compact, travel-ready 30W USB-C charger hits $14 Amazon low (Reg. $25), more

We are now tracking some notable deals on Belkin wall chargers starting off with its BoostCharge USB-C PD 3.0 PPS 30W model at $13.99 via Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and currently marked down to $22 directly from Belkin, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at 44% in savings with the Amazon listing and a new all-time low there. This charger is one of those flat models that doesn’t protrude off the wall all that much when connected, and, alongside the foldable travel-ready prongs, makes for a notable on-the-go solution as well. This is a USB-C PD 3.0-certified charger with a 2-year warranty in tow from a reputable brand at a bargain bin price. Head below for more Belkin charger deals.

More Belkin charger deals:

Here is all of the latest charging gear Belkin debuted at CES 2024 this year. And then head over to our recent feature piece surrounding the new Qi2 charger tech that has now surfaced in a major way from many of our favorite brands. The new power standard has made way into the latest products from Belkin, Satechi, Hyper, Anker, and more – get a closer look at the best of it right here.

Belkin BoostCharge USB-C PD 3.0 PPS 30W features:

This 30W USB-C Wall Charger fast charges an iPhone 14 Pro from 0-50% in 24 minutes, or a Galaxy S22 Ultra in 21 minutes. It uses Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology to dynamically adjust the output voltage by device. Our Belkin Wall Charger is designed with durability in mind and features a travel-ready design, as it is compact, lightweight and has foldable prongs (US Only). This Samsung and iPhone charger is USB-C PD 3.0 certified, meaning it can deliver a fast and safe charge to your compatible device.

