Belkin launches two new 15W Qi2 chargers to end CES 2024 week

Belkin has been soaking in the spotlight all week as one of the first brands at CES 2024 to reveal an updated charger lineup featuring Qi2 tech. Now to close out the week, the company is bookending all of the reveals by launching a pair of new magnetic chargers. There’s a new folding Qi2 charger being joined by a 2-in-1 Belkin offering with optional Apple Watch fast charging adapter.

Both of Belkin’s new Qi2 chargers share a similar focus on being able to charge up your iPhone 15 with 15W speeds. The first one is a convertible release that lets you switch between an upright and flat charging setup thanks to a folding design. It’s far different from the options we’ve seen from Anker and other brands, with a more complex mechanism than just a hinge that allows a charger to open and close like a book.

The new Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible MagSafe Charger comes outfitted with the same Qi2 tech that made the cut on the rest of the company’s releases earlier in the week. That means it can match Apple’s official MagSafe spec of dishing out 15W speeds with a magnetic design to hold up your iPhone when it’s in the upright form-factor. Or at the very least, it means you don’t have to worry about lining up the wireless coils when it’s folded flat.

You can now pre-order the new Belkin BoostCharge Pro over at Amazon. It’ll be launching at the end of the month on January 31, and comes backed by a $59.99 price tag.

New 2-in-1 Belkin Qi2 charger available, too

Belkin also has dual charger launching in the near future, too. The new BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 is an updated version of a charger that launched last fall. It has a pair of magnetic pads side by side in a design that is now far more compact than before. The original had sharp corners and an overall blockier design, while the newer rendition smooths things out. That main pad supports 15W speeds via the Qi2 standard, while its secondary option sticks with a standard 5W Qi coil.

The focus here is very clearly positioned on being a companion for your iPhone and a pair of AirPods – or at least any smartphone and earbuds with wireless charging support. It’s definitely better-suited to travel now with the smaller form-factor, and includes the wall adapter and cable you’ll need to use the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 out of the box.

You can place your order for the new BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger ahead of its launch sometime later this spring courtesy of Amazon. It sells for $79.99 and comes in either a black or white finish with matching accessories.

While I wouldn’t entirely count it as an entirely different release, there’s also a 3-in-1 BoostCharge Pro model that includes a dedicated Apple Watch fast charging adapter. It plugs into the same USB-C output that is on the 2-in-1 release, allowing you to skip bringing your own cable. You’ll have to pay an extra $50 in order for that though, which brings the price up to $129.99 when it ships later this spring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!