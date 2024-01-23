Today’s best iOS app deals: Motorsport Manager 4, Sparklite, Kenshō, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside today’s App Store discounts, we are also tracking solid offers on upgraded Apple Watch SE 2 configurations as well as the M2 Mac mini and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Motorsport Manager 4, Sparklite, Kenshō, Rogue Hearts, Cultist Simulator, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tap Dot Tap – Reaction Game: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: iFrame – Frame, Stitch Picture: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recolla: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffic Brains 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AI Photo Generator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Focus Keeper Pro – Manage Time: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Treasure 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ultimate Game Guide: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Retro Piano: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TextEdit Plus – Text Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Textastic Code Editor: $8 (Reg. $10)

Motorsport Manager 4 features:

Immerse yourself in the captivating journey of constructing your motorsport empire from the ground up, where every choice holds the key to your success. Hand-pick exceptional drivers and engineer a world-class racing powerhouse. Collaborate closely with drivers to secure pole positions and craft pitstop strategies that lead to race domination. Experience the adrenaline-pumping action of races in real-time or navigate through intricate strategy screens. Swiftly adapt to ever-changing weather, unexpected crashes, and the emergence of safety cars.

