Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! back down to $30, Mario Sparks of Hope $20, more

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low on Nintendo’s WarioWare: Move It! for Switch at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low and another rare chance to score a physical copy with a solid deal at the ready. The WarioWare series is weird and wonderful experience loaded with over 200 motion-based microgames to enjoy solo or with 2-player local co-op action. Players will “chop bamboo, break out of jail, return a curtsey, and more as you master ridiculous moves” – get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on impressions feature right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals.

