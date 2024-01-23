Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! back down to $30, Mario Sparks of Hope $20, more

Amazon has now brought back its all-time low on Nintendo’s WarioWare: Move It! for Switch at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low and another rare chance to score a physical copy with a solid deal at the ready. The WarioWare series is weird and wonderful experience loaded with over 200 motion-based microgames to enjoy solo or with 2-player local co-op action. Players will “chop bamboo, break out of jail, return a curtsey, and more as you master ridiculous moves” – get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on impressions feature right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- WWE 2K24 pre-order now live at $70
- Xbox and PlayStation 5
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation New Year sale on PSN up to 75% off
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Death’s Door Xbox $7 (Reg. $20)
- Cult of the Lamb Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Forager $7 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $28 (Reg. $60)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
