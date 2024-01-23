Grab Windows 11 Pro on a limited-time price drop for just $25 (Reg. $199)

Most PC owners use Windows Home. It gets the job done. But it lacks the features you will find in Windows 11 Pro. This upgraded OS offers improved security, virtualization, and device management — and you can get it today for only $24.97 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Security is a major issue for organizations of all sizes today. Small businesses account for 43% of cyber attacks annually, with an average loss of around $25,000. If you own or work for a company in this bracket, securing your workflow should be a top priority.

Windows 11 Pro makes this much easier. Rather than installing third-party software, you can use the features built into the operating system.

For a start, you can enable biometrics on any compatible device. This means that only your fingerprint or face will unlock your PC. BitLocker device encryption will protect your files if you ever lose your machine, and Windows SandBox allows you to open software in a secure environment.

Aside from security, Windows 11 Pro has built-in remote desktop tools. This means you can log in to your work PC from anywhere in the world.

You can also manage other devices in your organization, with group policy options and assigned user access. The latter feature can be really useful for teachers and tutors who want to provide access to specific apps.

The other great thing about Windows 11 Pro is that it can handle more power: double the CPUs, and double the cores. In reviews, both PC Magazine and TechRadar gave the Pro version a solid 4/5 star rating.

