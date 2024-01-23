Spigen’s ‘designed for Samsung’ 15W fast charger is S24-ready at $60 (25% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its “designed for Samsung” ArcField Flex 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, after clipping the on-page coupon your total will drop 25% for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching the previous deal price and one of only a handful of deals we have tracked since it debuted on Amazon last year. Specifically designed for Samsung devices, including the new S24 lineup (check out the pre-order deals on those right here), it delivers 15W of power and works with cases up to 5mm thick, according to Spigen. This model also delivers a convertible design, working as both an upright charging stand and folded down flat. It ships with a 5.9-foot USB-C cable but you’ll need to provide your own wall charger. More details below.

With the proliferation of MagSafe Samsung Galaxy S24 cases we featured already just after the launch of the new devices, some Android users might prefer to try their hand with something of the magnetic persuasion when it comes to chargers. The Spigen ArcField magnetic stand is currently on sale for $40 and also provides an additional charging pad for your earbuds, just don’t expect to get the 15W fast charging action or the “Samsung official charging module” found on the model above.

As mentioned above, if you have yet to pre-order your Samsung S24 and plan on scoring one in the first half of 2024, you really might want to take advantage of the early deals. There’s some serious cash to be saved, bonus credit, free storage upgrades, and much more at the ready right now.

Spigen ArcField Flex 15W Super Fast Wireless Charger features:

Designed for Samsung : True 15W performance with Samsung official charging module. Convertible as a Pad or a Stand: Prop up your phone to keep watching while you charge, or lay it flat to give it a rest. It’s easy to transport and can thus be used at home, in the office, or for travel. It’s really up to you and how you want to use it. Case Friendly Charging: Cases up to 5mm thick are compatible. You won’t need to remove your phone’s protective case to charge it, whether it’s made of soft materials like silicone or TPU, or hard materials like PC or carbon. (note! Cases thicker than 6mm or featuring credit card, magnetic, or metal attachments are not compatible).

