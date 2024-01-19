Spigen’s affordable ArcField 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand drops back to $40 (20% off)

If you’re looking for a simple and affordable MagSafe stand and aren’t overly concerned with the higher-end 15W models, today’s deal on Spigen’s ArcField Dual charging station is worth a look. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField 2-in-1 MagFit Charging Stand for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a short-lived all-time low at just under $40 for Black Friday, today’s deal is otherwise matching the best price we have tracked. Designed to bring a relatively affordable and reliable MagSafe charging stand to your setup, it has preformed flawlessly for me ever since I went hands-on with it back in November. There’s a 7.5W floating MagSafe charging pad for iPhone 12 through 15 as well as a wireless charging base for AirPods, other earbuds cases, or a second handset. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

A more affordable option that falls into the budget-friendly MagSafe stand category is the 2-in-1 model we featured on sale recently from UGREEN. This one delivers a similar heads-up, StandBy-ready charging experience at a lower $30 price point right now and you can get a closer look at the specs right here.

Be sure to check out the ongoing deals on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe dock with Apple Watch fast charging as well as Journey’s new TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging if you’re looking for a more high-end solution to desktop Apple gear power. And then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for a closer look at the rest of this week’s add-on tech for your EDC and at-home setup.

Spigen ArcField MagFit 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

2-in-1 MagSafe Charger: Designed for MagSafe, Max 7.5W for your iPhone and Max 5W for your AirPods. It requires a 20W wall adapter (not included) for optimal performance. Convenient Magnetic Pad: Effortlessly charge AirPods with a magnetic pad for easy placement and secure charging. Customizable Viewing Angle: Adjust the charger stand up to 45 degrees for the perfect viewing angle while enjoying horizontal viewing while your iOS 17 iPhone charges seamlessly in StandBy Mode.

