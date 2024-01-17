Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals go live: Up to $750 trade-in credit, gift cards, more

Samsung today is announcing a trio of new smartphones with the Galaxy S24 series. Each one upgrades the hardware from last year with new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, improved displays, and better cameras. All of that is backed by some new AI tech that we detail over at 9to5Google, making these the most capable handsets yet from the company. And of course for launch, you can now save when you pre-order with all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals go live

First things first, Samsung will be continuing the extra $50 credit offer that we previously saw before. It scores you some extra credits for using on accessories, and stacks on top of the other promotions. As a reminder, it’s now a full $50 off for the price of the handset, but gives you some extra cash to spend on cases, chargers, and other gear.

As for what’s new this time, Samsung is offering deals across all three of the new smartphones. That includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Each of the new handsets will be upgraded to double the storage for no extra cost, with varying increased trade-in credits across the lineup. They all include bundled Samsung credits on top of the $50 we already mentioned, with some bonus student deals tacked on for added measure. Everything will be available through the end of the month on January 30.

Samsung is also going to be throwing in a 20% discount on the company’s Samsung Care+ plan with Theft and Loss coverage when you buy any of the new Galaxy S24 series devices.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals:

Up to $750 Enhanced Trade-In

$50 Samsung Credit

Free Memory Upgrade

$100 eCert

15% Student Discount

The folks over at Best Buy will also be continuing the savings with some promotions of their own. Right now, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 series with some of the same deals and perks as over at Samsung. There’s the same double storage upgrade at no extra cost, as well as trade-in promotions that give you as much as $870 in cash back. Best Buy does keep things interesting with a bundled e-gift card that adds an extra up to $150 off – offering more here than Samsung direct.

We’ll be updating this post with all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals through launch, but expect these offers from Samsung and Best Buy to be the most enticing around.

