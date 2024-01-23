This week only: Learn 14 languages with lifetime access to Babbel for $170 (Reg. $599)

Whether you want to climb the career ladder or travel the world, learning a new language can open up new opportunities. Babbel makes it easy, with concise daily lessons on your smartphone. For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to all 14 language courses for just $169.97 (Reg. $599) via 9to5Toys Specials.

There are many good reasons to pick up a new language. Research shows that bilingual professionals earn 5%-20% more per hour, and learning a second language has been shown to improve memory and concentration. Plus, speaking another language can enrich your travels and help you connect with new friends.

The only downside? Traditional language learning is really hard going.

Babbel was designed to change that. This powerful app makes language learning truly accessible, with interactive lessons that last no longer than 10–15 minutes.

When you start studying with Babbel, the app will introduce new words in through fun picture quizzes and simulated conversations. There is a distinct focus on real-world topics, and Babbel adjusts the level according to your progress.

As you get more comfortable using your new vocabulary, Babbel uses voice recognition technology to mark your accent. The app also creates personalized review sessions, helping you to fix your weak spots and solidify what you know.

Babbel offers extensive content for a long list of languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Portuguese. The app works offline, and you have unlimited access to every course.

Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel is now the #1–selling language learning app, with a rating 4.5 stars on Google Play and 4.6 stars on the App Store.

Order by 1/28 to get lifetime access for $169.97, saving over $400 on the regular price.

