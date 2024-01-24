Govee’s 6-piece smart multi-color wall sconce lights nearly 35% off at $47.50 (Reg. $70)

Joining an ongoing deal on its intelligent floor lamp, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 6-piece Glide LED RGBIC Wall Lights for $47.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70 and more recently selling for $67.50, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the early holiday deal we tracked last year and $2.50 under the previous deal price. You’re looking at six multi-color light bars you can install just about anywhere using non-destructive adhesive velcro strips that are included in the package. The smartphone- and voice-controlled sconce-style lights (Google Assistant and Alexa) provide millions of color options as well as 11 music modes and brightness control. Head below for more details.

If some simple Wi-Fi smart strip lights will get the job done – you can tuck these under shelves, cabinets, and more – this 50-foot run from Govee is currently selling for just $13 Prime shipped on Amazon. You’ll find similar Google Assistant and Alexa support alongside music syncing and much more at a far more affordable price.

Speaking of smart lighting, this morning Woot kicked off a notable Philips Hue event. Offering deals staring from $16 Prime shipped, these refurb sales are a great way to land some serious deals on the Hue gear for folks looking to expand their setup without spending a fortune. All of the details you need are right here.

Govee Glide LED RGBIC Wall Light features:

Smart App and Voice Control: Govee Christmas Light Bar adjust RGBIC Gaming Lights hands-free via Alexa and Google Assistant. Bluetooth and WiFi control colors, brightness, and scene effects on the Govee Home App. Note*: Please connect ALL the bars before plugging in the power.

Adjustable Multi-Color Lightings: With patented RGBIC tech, Govee Glide lively Light makes glide display 24 colors at one time with DIY Mode, 16 million colors for endless customization options, and flowing multi-color effects. Note: The image contains more than one set of products.

11 Upgraded Music Modes: Let your LED Wall Sconces music sync to your favorite audio and create an immersive listening experience. Choose from the 11 versatile music modes on the Govee Home App to keep the party going. Suitable for Christmas decorations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!