Philips Hue smart lights, lamps, sync boxes, and more start from $16 in rare Woot refurb sale

Woot today is launching its latest chance to score deep discounts on Philips Hue gear thanks to one of its signature certified refurbished sales. Marking down a collection of smart LED bulbs, lamps, lightstrips, and accessories, everything ships free for Prime members. A $6 delivery free will then apply otherwise. Marking a rare chance to save on some gear that hardly ever goes on sale in the first place all starting from $15.99, you’ll be able to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup with everything from standard light bulbs to individually-addressable RGB lightstrips, filament bulbs, and even outdoor smart lighting. Everything is down to the best prices in month and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Top picks from the Hue sale:

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find plenty of other form-factors to outfit your space with the right smart lighting for the job. There are other Gradient offerings up for grabs, as well as standalone lightbulbs, patio lamp sets, and much more marked down through the end of the month.

More on the Philips Hue Go:

Take smart light with you with the Go accent light. From a splash of color to a mood-setting centerpiece, the Go accent light lets you set the perfect ambiance. Use as a standalone light or add it to your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!