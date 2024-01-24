TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 7 router with LED display drops to $500 (Save $100), mesh kit at $470

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 Router for $499.99 shipped. This is down $100 from its usual $600 price tag and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s a match of the all-time low, as well. Wi-Fi 7 is finally rolling out to consumer gear, and this TP-Link offering is one of the more unique routers available. Its unique design aside, the router features 19Gb/s of throughput from its tri-band wireless connection. On the wired front, you’ll find four 2.5Gb/s Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as full 10 Gb/s ports for connecting into your cable modem or fiber box. Though the most fun inclusion has to be the LED screen on the front that shows off time, weather report, and more.

If a mesh system is more your speed, this new Wi-Fi 7 package from TP-Link arrives with a pair of nodes and a $469.99 sale price. It drops from $550 and marks a new all-time low as only the second-ever discount. This is $30 under the previous offer, too, and offering a chance to score 5,800-square feet of coverage for less. There’s tri-band connectivity as well as four 2.5GbE ports, with AI-backed meshing features that automatically optimizes performance based on where devices are.

For something far more affordable than either of the systems above, you could just skip Wi-Fi 7 altogether and go with Google’s 3-node Wifi mesh system. We spotted this offer earlier in the week as the usual $200 price tag dropped all the way down to $110. This package isn’t going to offer the same kind of speed or coverage as the newer Wi-Fi 7 options, but will give you a network upgrade for far less.

TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 Router features:

Supercharged by the latest WiFi 7 technology, Archer BE800 takes your WiFi network’s power and efficiency further than ever. Delivering unbelievable speeds up to 19 Gbps on a quad band channel with WiFi 7 exclusive features like 320 MHz channel and 4K-QAM, the Archer BE800 will crush its competition with sheer performance. 8 x High performance antennas provide stable and reliable connection while EasyMesh compatibility will aid in the future expansion of your network coverage.

