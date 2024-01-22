Amazon clears out Google’s 3-node Wifi mesh system at $110 (New low, Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $109.99 shipped. This is $90 off the usual $200 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $15 under the previous best price – which was set over a year ago – and marks a rare clearance discount on a more than capable home network upgrade. It’s perfect for family members who don’t the latest and greatest in Wi-Fi, or just anyone who wants a simple and reliable mesh Wi-Fi system.

Google just quietly removed both its Google Wifi and Nest Wifi packages from the company’s online storefront earlier in the month, setting the stage for today’s discount. Whether we’ll see a new model land on store shelves in the next few months or not is still unknown, but anyone not looking to wait or wanting to score an even better discount on a still capable mesh system will be right at home with today’s sale.

Google’s entry-level mesh Wi-Fi system delivers 4,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, all with 1.2Gb/s speeds and support to integrate with the rest of your Assistant setup. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Google Wifi Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

