Ninja’s CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 frozen treat maker offers flexible creation capability for $200

Amazon is offering the Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker for $199.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $250 price tag, this device only saw five discounts over 2023, with Christmas sales seeing a rare drop to its $188 low after staying at its MSRP for Black Friday. If you read through our launch coverage from 2022, then you’ll know that this is an updated version of the original model that boasts additional settings and capabilities.

This updated model offers the same settings for ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and other frozen treats as the original model, but with the added presets for creamiccinos, frozen drinks, Italian ice, slushies, and frozen yogurt. It holds 50% more ice cream than its predecessor, with a re-spin function that makes your dessert creamier and softer after the first round of processing as well as a mix-in function to add in chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more. It even has flexible creation capabilities that allow you to turn one frozen base into two finished flavors – one in the top half and the other in the bottom half.

If you’ve been hoping to add more smart appliances to your kitchen arsenal, the GoveeLife Amazon storefront is offering its latest Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle for $70, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this new 0.8L smart kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 degrees to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe Frozen Treat Maker features:

FUNCTIONALITY: Make CREAMi scoopable and drinkable treats with the addition of the Slushi, Italian Ice, Frozen Drink, Creamiccino, and Frozen Yogurt functions..Cord length (in.): 31.5..Voltage: ‎120

FLEXIBILITY: Turn one frozen base into two finished flavors – one in the top half of the Deluxe Pint and the other on the bottom. You can even process the top half to enjoy now and save the rest for later.

CUSTOMIZATION: With the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe, you can have total control of your ingredients for low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options. Create frozen treats as unique as you are!

EASY TO USE, EASY TO CLEAN: Create a CREAMi treat in three simple steps. Simply prepare your base, freeze overnight, process, and enjoy! Containers, lids, and paddle are all top-rack dishwasher safe to make cleanup a breeze.

ADVANCED CREAMIFY TECHNOLOGY: The Dual-Drive Motors apply downward pressure and spin the XL Professional Creamerizer Paddle that finely shaves and transforms ice particles into delicious treats and frozen drinks.

LOOKING FOR MORE PINTS?: This unit is only compatible with the Ninja CREAMi NC500 pint accessories. It will NOT fit the NC100, NC200, NC299, and NC300 Series pints. To check which unit you have, locate the sku number at the bottom of your unit.

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Motor Base with Dual-Drive Motors, XL Professional Creamerizer Paddle, (2) 24 oz. CREAMi Deluxe Pints with Storage Lids, Outer Bowl and Lid to house pint while processing.

