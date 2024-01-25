SteelSeries’s spatial 360-degree Arctis Nova 7X gaming headset hits new $120 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the latest-model SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is 33% or $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $5 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While we have seen a few price drops into the $150 and $145 range previously, very rarely does this set ever drop any lower. Not to be confused with the previous-generation set, this is the late 2022 update with compatibility across all major consoles, PC, Mac, and mobile setups. They ship with a pocket-sized USB-C dongle for “lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless (USB-A adapter included)” and support for 360-degree audio (Microsoft Spatial Sound and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5). The 38-hour battery life is joined by a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 6 hours of game time and you’ll find an AI-powered, retractable noise cancelling mic “to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms.” Hit up our review of the previous model for a better idea of how the newer variant stacks up. Head below for more details.

If a more casual and entry-level set will do the trick for your battlestation setup, you can save some cash by going with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset. They support 360-degree spatial audio as well as a noise cancelling mic and compatibly with PC, PS5/PS4, Switch, and Xbox. They also sell for $50 shipped on Amazon right now.

And while we are talking SteelSeries, be sure to dive into yesterday’s coverage of the brand’s new Apex Pro Mini LE White x Gold gaming keyboard. This limited edition keyboard launched alongside the new SteelSeries COLOR collections as well – special-edition coiled cable options, double-shot PBT keycaps, QcK mousepads, and Arctis Nova Booster Packs in various color combinations. Scope out all of the details right here.

SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headset features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.Specific uses for product : Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset

360° Spatial Audio — Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Microsoft Spatial Sound / Tempest 3D Audio for PS5

Dual Audio Streams – Mix two audio connections at the same time, letting you chat with friends while gaming. Play with lag-free 2.4GHz while using Bluetooth simultaneously for calls, Discord, music, and podcasts.

Multi-Platform Support – Bring the Arctis Nova 7 to your favorite platform, such as Xbox, PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Switch, with a pocket-size USB-C dongle for lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless (2.4GHz). USB-A adapter included.

