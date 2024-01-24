SteelSeries debuts new Apex Pro Mini LE White x Gold gaming keyboard and custom COLOR kits

Check out the new limited edition white and gold gaming keyboard from SteelSeries. The brand is a leader in PC gaming peripherals, for those unfamiliar, and is back at it again today with its latest special edition creation. After featuring is limited run Ghost Edition translucent gaming keyboard back in the fall, today SteelSeries is introducing its new Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard. All of the details are waiting below. 

New Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard

A limited-edition version of one of the company’s “award-winning” Apex keyboards, it is described by SteelSeries as “a piece of art” with the most “adjustable switches on the planet” and has now “been meticulously engineered” in limited edition form.

It features a brass weight plate and precision-milled CNC aluminum bottom case for added weight and stability. The white keys, complete with customizable RGB lighting throughout, are framed by hits of gold accenting as well – it looks as good with the lights on as it does with them off, if you ask me.

The Apex Pro Mini: Limited-Edition White x Gold gaming keyboard are individually numbered as well. SteelSeries says there will only ever be 250 of them made, each numbered from 001/250 – 250/250.

Get a closer look at it the gallery below:

Apex Pro Mini- Limited-Edition White x Gold keyboard is available starting today while while supplies last for an MSRP of $379.99. Although it does appear to be live on the site as of yet. 

SteelSeries COLOR collections

Also debuting today for the first time, the brand has now unveiled the new SteelSeries COLOR collections. These new packs offer “players the opportunity to customize their keyboards and setups with brilliant colored accessories,” including special-edition coiled cable options, double-shot PBT keycaps, QcK mousepads, and Arctis Nova Booster Packs. The initial run will include Bright Pink, Pastel Blue, and Pine Green. You can see pricing and images below:

