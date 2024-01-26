8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate C Bluetooth Switch Controller with rumble sees rare deal at $24

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering the latest edition of its Ultimate C Bluetooth Switch Controller for $23.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is Lightning deal so it will only be live through today or until the discounted stock sells out. Regularly $30, you’re looking at a solid 20% price drop and the lowest we can find. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the new blue and light orange colorways as well. Complete with your usual selection of face buttons, a D-pad, thumbsticks, and shoulder triggers, this model features double-shot buttons for durability and a non-linear digital trigger that’s “clicky and comfy.” It also includes a “wake-on-shake” mechanism with 6-axis motion control, rumble vibration, and a 480mAh rechargeable battery with 16-hours of playtime per charge. Head below for more details.

As of right now, today’s lead deal represents the lowest price you’ll find for a full-size wireless 8Bitdo switch controller. But if you’re just looking for a basic extra gamepad, something like the PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller will save you even more. While this one doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles mentioned above, you can land one at under $16 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

And while we are talking Switch controllers, here are all of the details on the brand new pastel pink Joy-Con Nintendo just unveiled. Set for release alongside the upcoming Princess Peach Showtime!, the new pink Joy-Con are now available for pre-order ahead of the March launch – grab a set now if you’re interested as the listings are already starting to sell out.

8Bitdo Ultimate C Bluetooth Switch Controller features:

Simplified, with the same ultimate quality.

Compatible with Switch. Bluetooth connectivity.

Wake-on-shake. 6-axis motion control. Rumble Vibration.

Non-linear Digital Trigger – Clicky and comfy.

Double-shot buttons. Classic D-pad. Grip texture.

Available in Pink, Blue, and Orange.

