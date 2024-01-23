Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink Joy-Con to celebrate upcoming Princess Peach Showtime! release

A new set of official pink Joy-Con are on the way. Nintendo has just taken to its official X (Twitter) account to reveal the next special edition Joy-Con release. Set to launch alongside the release of the Princess Peach game, a brand new set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers in about two month’s time. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New pink Joy-Con on the way for Princess Peach Showtime!

Today’s announcement follows the release of Nintendo pastel Joy-Con combo colors that launched last summer – you can get more details on those in our hands-on feature piece right here. This time around, Nintendo is going all-pink to celebrate the release of the Mushroom Kingdom’s damsel in distress turned hero alongside the launch of the new Princess Peach game.

The upcoming Princess Peach Showtime! – a brand new IP starring the titular princess – is set for release on the same day as the new pink Joy-Con controllers, March 22, 2024. The unique pseudo-platformer sees the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch take over the Sparkle Theater – Peach must transform and use “fantastic showstopping abilities” to save the theater and the day!

Pre-orders are now live on Princess Peach Showtime! via Amazon and elsewhere ahead of the March release date – we will be keeping an eye out for some light early deals on that front as per usual (stay tuned).

Nintendo finally gave us a good look at its new Princess Peach game during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation and you can dive in on that footage down below if you missed it:

Princess Peach: Showtime! is releasing for Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024! The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have taken over the Sparkle Theater, and now it’s up to Peach and the theater’s guardian Stella to save the play––and the day! Peach can transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities to face off against the Sour Bunch.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more details on when, where, and how to buy the new pink Joy-Con over the next couple months (we could see pre-order listings go live well before the March release date):

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time!

