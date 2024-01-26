ELEGOO UNO R3 smart robot car project kit teaches kids as they play for $64 (Reg. $80)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its UNO R3 Smart Robot Car Project Kit v4 for $63.99 shipped, after clipping the 20% off coupon. Down from its usual $80 price tag, it only saw eight discounts over 2023, with most of them repeating to the same $54 low every two months or so, gradually growing in price as the new year approached. Today’s deal comes in as the first of 2024 that amounts to a $14 markdown off the going rate and landing costs to the third lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low. This educational STEM kit for kids (recommended ages 12+) is a great hands-on introduction into programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. It comes with 24 kinds of module parts like an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, infrared remote control, and more. With the easy-to follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills.

There are other options to enrich your kids play time as well, like a much more simplistic version of the above deal, the Owl Smart Robot Car Kit that is currently going for $56, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Amazon is also offering the lowest price ever on the ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot STEM Kit for $29.99, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Coming in three different colorways to choose from, this programmable bipedal robot is another great opportunity to introduce your kids to the expansive world of STEM learning. Developed based on Arduino’s platform, an Italian open-sourced hardware and software company, this robot comes with several capabilities for modern robotics like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music development, and dancing actions with the ability to be customized by re-programming.

ELEGOO UNO R3 Project Smart Robot Car Kit v4 features:

ELEGOO Smart Robot Car: An educational STEM kit beginners (kids) to get hands-on experience about programming, electronics assembling and robotics knowledge. It is an integration solution for robotics learning and made for education.

Complete Package: Contains 24 kinds of module parts including obstacle avoidance, line tracing module, infrared remote control and also you can control it via phone and tablets of Android and iOS system, etc.

Easy to Assemble: All the module interface has been modified with XH2. 54 ports as to make it much easier and convenient to assemble the car and reduce the chances for errors.

Refined Tutorial: HD rendering instructions on how to assemble the robot car from scratch and all the necessary programs and codes are included.

Upgraded Package Design: More minimalism design and make it a perfect gift for your kids and friends. Note：(Applicable Age : 12+)To use Elegoo starter kits requires basic electronic knowledge. If the user has no experience, it would be better to have someone lead and teach them while studying.

