Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit brings overhead lighting to HomeKit at $97 (Reg. $155)

Amazon is now offering the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit for $97 shipped. This is down from the usual $155 going rate in order to save you $58 and mark the second-best price to date. Today’s offer is within cents of the all-time low from last spring, and the best price then. It’s also a rare all-around discount. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting. Head below for more.

This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting a pair of in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by two included Pico remotes. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package for automating two rooms in your home.

If you’re looking for some standalone lighting, we’re also tracking a collection of Philips Hue deals. Now live as part of a refurbished sale on Woot, you’ll be able to save on lights, standalone lamps, sync boxes, and tons of other gear starting from $16.

Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; you can also enable the smart away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away. Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, the Google Assistant, Ring, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

