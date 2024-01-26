Score lululemon’s Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 now 50% off at $44 (Reg. $88)

Recently added to lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” clearance section, the men’s Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 is now $44 – 50% off its original price and a final sale item. For a limited time, grab this shirt available in three colorways while the deal lasts. Free standard shipping applies. Designed for running and training, the Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt is built to help you endure your workouts. and features a slim fit that pairs well with joggers, shorts, and jeans. Head below to learn more about lululemon’s Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0.

With the Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt, you won’t have to worry about chafing, as the mesh material has breathability that will keep you comfortable. If you are not the exercising type, this shirt is also a great layering piece that can be worn on its own around the house or styled underneath a jacket. The material of the Vent Tech series shirt is soft to the touch, making it an excellent lounging piece as well. The added elastane embedded in the shirt makes for sustained stretch and shape retention, meaning it can endure lots of usage and washing. Grab yours for $44. Be sure to check out more deals from lululemon here as well as heading over to our Fashion Guide to stay up-to-date on the latest fashion sales and discounts.

More on Metal Vent Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt:

Designed to skim the body from chest to waist

More wearing, less washing. Silverescent™ technology, powered by X-STATIC®, inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric

Minimal seams to reduce chafe

Added elastane improves stretch and shape retention

Mesh construction for breathability

100% of the polyester in this product is recycled

