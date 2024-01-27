Satechi’s new USB-C Dual Dock Stand for MacBook with NVMe slot hits $105 (Save $45)

Best Buy is now offering the Satechi USB-C Dual Dock Stand with NVMe slot for $104.99 shipped through the end of the day. Today’s offer clocks in at $45 off the usual $150 price tag and marks a new all-time low. It’s $7 under our previous mention from the holidays last year, and is one of the first discounts we’ve seen period on the recent release. Head below for more.

As one of the more unique releases from Satechi, its new Dual Dock Stand very much lives up to its name with a design that is both a USB-C dock, and a stand. Resting underneath your MacBook, the hub props up your machine while also offering dual HDMI ports, a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, and an array of USB-C and USB-A slots. One of the features I loved the most in our hands-on review was its built-in NVMe drive dock.

We also just just took a hands-on look at Satechi’s Stand and Hub, which brings much of the same form-factor as above into a design that’s far better suited for any of Apple’s new M2 Mac mini or Mac Studio. Front-facing I/O is just the start, as there’s also a built-in NMVe SSD slot and matching aluminum form-factor. Go five into our hands-on review for all of the details, but spoiler, we absolutely loved it!

Satechi USB-C Dual Dock Stand features:

The USB C docking station offers an array of connectivity options including an Ethernet Port with 1 Gigabit speed, 1x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI Ports, 1x SSD Enclosure, 2x USB-A Ports at 10Gpbs and 5Gpbs, 2x USB-C Data Ports at 10Gpbs and 5Gpbs, and a USB-C Power Port with 75W power delivery to keep your device charged while you work.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!