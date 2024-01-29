Aqara’s U100 Smart Lock brings Apple Home Key access to the front door at $133 (Reg. $230)

The official Aqara Amazon storefront is now offering its U100 Smart Lock on sale for $132.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal arrives to mark the return of the holiday price we tracked last year as well. This model is designed to work alongside Apple HomeKit-, Alexa-, and Google-based smart home setups to provide an intelligent front-door locking solution. Complete with various methods of locking and unlocking, it supports Apple Home Key – simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch – as well as featuring a touchscreen keypad, a fingerprint reader, and the ability to make use of a traditional mechanical key. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

The U100 Smart Lock also features an auto lock and unlock mode alongside an optional do not disturb mode that will mute any chimes and opening noises so you don’t wake the family up. You’ll also find the ability to create temporary visitor passcodes and, according to the official Aqara site, the lock also works with Matter when used in tandem with the Matter-supported Aqara hub.

Coming straight for the show floor at CES 2024, we featured new smart lock solutions from both Lockly and TP-Link. The former of which delivers Apple Home Key action alongside facial recognition tech, while the new Smart Video Door Lock from TP-Link also now supports Apple’s smart access feature.

Aqara U100 Smart Lock features:

The U100 is a smart door lock that is fully integrated into Apple Home. It can be unlocked with the Apple home keys by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power. Moreover, you can manage and share door access for your guests in Apple Home. The Smart Lock U100 offers multiple ways to unlock, including a high-precision fingerprint reader for up to 50 fingerprints, remotely configurable passwords via the Aqara Home app (An Aqara Zigbee 3.0 hub is required), one-time local passwords for visitors, and a mechanical key for emergency use. With an Aqara Zigbee 3.0 hub, the Smart Door Lock U100 is compatible with third-party ecosystems like Google Home, Alexa, IFTTT as well as the Aqara Home app, allowing it to be easily integrated into a wide range of smart home setups and used in smart home automations.

