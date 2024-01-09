TP-Link brings Apple HomeKey and live 2K feeds to its new Smart Video Door Lock

TP-Link is showing off its latest collection of new smart home gear at CES 2024 headlined by its new Apple HomeKey video smart lock. Alongside its latest Matter-equipped Tapo P400M smart outdoor plug and its smart Wi-Fi Light Strip, the brand is debuting its latest in smart front door security tech with a feature-packed new smart lock known as the Smart Video Door Lock. Scope it out down below.

TP-Link’s new Apple HomeKey Smart Video Door Lock

TP-Link is no stranger to the smart front door lock game, having unveiled one at last year’s show, but the latest takes things up a notch with a more versatile setup and a deeper feature set.

The new Apple HomeKey smart lock obviously features Apple’s entry system – you just wave your iPhone or Apple Watch in front of the lock – but it also features six other methods for access. These include the onboard fingerprint reader, keypad, the Tapo app, a physical key, or voice commands (Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home). It also features a built-in sensor so it knows when the door is open or not with an optional auto-lock feature.

The 3-in-1 design combines a smart lock experience with an integrated video system, delivering 2K footage of the action taking place on your front porch directly to your smart device of choice alongside an ultra-wide” viewing angle – color night vision included. On the audio side of things, there’s full 2-way talk action as well as the ability to load it up with pre-recorded messages.

One of the major selling points for the TP-Link smart home gear has, for the most part, always been the price – tit is among the most affordable options out there from a brand you actually recognize. While TP-Link has yet to release the launch date and actual price of its new DL130 Apple HomeKey smart lock, it is about to enter quite a competitive product category and could really benefit by undercutting some of the major players in the space.

Head over to our CES 2024 hub for more of the latest announcements and be sure to check out the new Lockly Apple HomeKey lock with facial recognition we featured previously.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

