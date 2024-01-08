Lockly unveils new Apple HomeKey smart lock with facial recognition access at CES 2024, more

As the CES 2024 reveals roll-on, next up its is the Lockly lineup of smart home gear including its new Matter Link Hub and its Apple HomeKey smart lock. The brand will be making its first major push into the Matter standard this year, adding backward-compatible Apple Home, Google Home, and more support to its existing gear, alongside the new Lockly Visage – the “first smart lock under the company’s upcoming Zeno Series of Apple Home and HomeKey compatible products.” Head below for the details.

Matter comes to existing Lockly devices

Good news for existing Lockly customers, the new Matter Link hub will bring wider compatibility and future-proofing to most existing Lockly products, including Flex Touch, Access Touch, and Secure Plus locks. Enabling these locks to seamlessly integrate with popular Matter-supported platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings, this integration “empowers Lockly locks to collaborate effortlessly with other smart home devices, delivering a smoother, more automated experience.”

The new Lockly Matter Link hub will be ready to upgrade your existing systems some time this year (no specific launch window has been given as of yet) at $79.99 shipped.

New Lockly Visage Apple HomeKey smart lock

As useful as the new Matter Link hub can be for existing customers, the more exciting of the brand’s CES 2024 announcements would have to be on the new Lockly Visage smart lock with “advanced facial recognition technology for keyless entry.”

Alongside “pending certifications coming in 2024 for Matter,” the new Lockly Visage will be Apple HomeKey and Apple Home-compatible as well as integrating nicely with your entire suite of Apple gear and tech – users can unlock by tapping the lock with an iPhone and the Apple Watch wearable already on your wrist, or using Siri voice commands. However, the Visage also features facial recognition (“approach and unlock, effortless entry, every time) as well as real-time alerts when motion is sensed and a “HackProof” digital keypad that can shuffle up to 52 access codes.

From there, the new Apple HomeKey smart lock supports remote management, activity tracking, and custom user profiles, all managed through the Lockly mobile app – a notable feature set for property owners “to oversee permissions no matter where they are located; and other advanced features such as Welcome mode and Air Transfer.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the feature set on the new Lockly Visage Apple HomeKey lock:

Works with Apple Home – Unlock by gently tapping the lock with your iPhone or Apple watch or by using your voice through Siri.

Matter Compatible (Pending 2024 Certification) – With Built-In Wi-Fi, connect and control together with other smart home devices via Matter controller.

Built-in Wi-Fi – Get status, alerts, and control from anywhere.

Facial Recognition – Approach and unlock, effortless entry, every time.

Your Finger Is Your Key – Advanced fingerprint sensor stores up to 99 fingerprints.

HackProof Digital Keypad – Patented PIN Genie shuffling up to 52 access codes.

RFID cards – Quick access of up to 999 RFID cards.

AI Motion Sensor – Send real-time alerts when motion is sensed.

Programmable Auto-Locking – Never worry about forgetting to lock your door.

Lockly Air Transfer Programming – Transfer user profiles (fingerprint, access codes, RFIDs) from an existing Lockly smart lock to another lock in just a few clicks.

eKeys & eBadges – Grant one-time use or specific time duration access by issuing codes, digital eKeys or eBadges remotely via a mobile device.

The new Locally Visage will launch with a variety of finishes including Satin Nickel and Matte Black in summer 2024 at $349 shipped on the official site.

