Arcade1Up’s Mortal Kombat II and Street Fighter II cabinets drop to $350 ea. ($150 off)

As part of its ongoing gaming sale, Woot is offering some notable deals on Arcade1Up machines starting with the Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine for $349.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 deliver fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $500, and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, this is $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $50 below the lowest we have tracked on Amazon as well – it is still up at $500 there right now. This model is covered in classic-style MK artwork with a light-up marquee and 14 built-in games: Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 & 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more. It features a 17-inch full color display, two-player arcade controls for head-to-head action, built-in speakers, and a molded faux coin door. Hit the jump for additional details.

Also on sale at Woot today, you’ll find the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Deluxe Arcade Machine marked down to the same $349.99 Prime shipped total. This one is also typically listed at $500 and is seeing a solid $150 price drop. The specs on this model are essentially the same as those detailed above, just with a less involved design and a different package of built-in games (14 in total).

If you’re looking for something a little bit more manageable in terms of size that will also bring the price down, check out the Arcade1Up Countercade machines – they typically for $230 or less.

As far as console games go, this morning’s roundup is loaded with deals on Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation titles, including all of the highlights from the now live January Nintendo sale.

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine features:

Join the legacy: Library of 14 iconic games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 & 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more!

Authentic gaming at its finest: Relive the golden era of arcade gaming with original licensed artwork, real-feel joysticks and buttons, light up marquee, and a molded faux coin door.

Enjoy Wi-Fi enabled gaming and unlimited free play: Compete with friends, post scores to leaderboards and download the Companion App to join a community of gamers across the country.

21st century technology brings retro games to life: Powerful processors deliver crisp graphics on a 17 inch full color high-resolution LCD screen; enjoy arcade-quality sound with integrated dual speakers.