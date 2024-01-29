Today’s best game deals: Red Dead Redemption on Switch $35, Dead Space $30, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesRockstar
Reg. $50 $35
Red Dead Redemption Switch

Joining the ongoing January Nintendo game sale, Amazon is now offering Red Dead Redemption on Switch down at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 30% off and the lowest we can find. While the physical copy is still up at full price, you can now land the digital edition at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Last summer, before Rockstar unveiled GTA 6, it announced it was bringing the original Red Redemption game to Nintendo’s current-generation console for the first time. This is the complete RDR experience on Nintendo Switch and comes with the Undead Nightmare add-on for the price of admission here – the “iconic horror story that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Rockstar

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s luggage sale has you ready for spring br...
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ see first cash discounts, 128GB ...
Segway’s regularly $3,000 GT1 SuperScooter returns to...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Residual, Loco Looper...
Pokémon and the Wand Company team up to release new di...
Skip Apple’s Studio Display and save $600 on the ...
Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ...
Aqara’s U100 Smart Lock brings Apple Home Key acc...
Load more...
Show More Comments