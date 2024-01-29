Load up on microSD cards while Samsung’s 128GB 180MB/s PRO Plus model is just $11

Amazon is now offering the 128GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the latest Pro Plus model that launched last spring at $18 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal brings the 128GB model back down to the Black Friday price from last year, which is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Samsung upgraded its PRO Plus lineup in 2023, with the model on sale today able to reach speeds up to 180MB/s alongside the usual range of compatibility with everything from camera and drone rigs to gaming consoles, handsets, and more. With today’s discount, it is now nearly half the price of the 200MB/s PRO Ultimate card from Samsung as well. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and then head below.

Our featured offer is about as low as it gets for a Samsung card that can reach speeds like that. In fact, a quick browse through Amazon’s $11 and under microSD card section shows just how notable this deal is overall – options for cards with this kind of capacity from any brand you might recognize are going for this much or more right now.

On the more substantial side of things, if your EDC could use some even faster storage, this morning saw a notable deal go live on Crucial’s latest X10 1TB Pro Portable SSD. This one can reach speeds up to 2,100MB/s and you can score it starting from $108 shipped. All of the details are right here.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room.

