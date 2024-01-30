Wrap your AirTags in Apple’s official leather Loops and Keyrings from $12.50 ea. (Reg. $35)

Alongside this morning’s price drop on the official MagSafe charger, Woot is now also offering some notable price drops on the Apple leather AirTag loops and keyrings. You’ll find various colors of both the Leather AirTag Loop and the Leather AirTag Keyring marked down right now with the singles going for $14.99 and 2-packs at $24.99. Both include free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee taking effect otherwise. Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Ring, for example, carries a regular price of $35 on Amazon and is now at least 57% off the going rate. Today sale, much like last time around, also features a range of color options at the discounted rate. These deals are matching our previous mention and mark a notable chance to score one of Apple’s now discontinued leather accessories for well under full price. Check out the deals down below.

The Apple leather Keyring and Loops feature a “thoughtfully crafted” design made of European leather that is “specially tanned and soft to the touch.” You’ll also find stainless steel rings and details alongside a perfect fit for Apple’s item trackers. There are some quick links to both models below alongside the discounted silicone variant.

Apple AirTag deals:

If the official Apple offerings above aren’t of interest, the Elevation Lab TagVault lineup is among our favorite out there. Delivering rugged, waterproof solutions in various form-factors, you’ll want to take a closer look at its new magnetic mounts as well as the launch deals on its brand new safety pin mounts from $10.50.

Apple Leather AirTag Keychain features:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

AirTag sold separately

