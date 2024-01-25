Elevation Lab intros new AirTag safety pin mounts with launch deals starting from $10.50

Just after the release of its new magnetic waterproof solution, Elevation Lab is back with another AirTag mounting solution. Its new AirTag Pin Mount is now available for purchase with a notable launch discount on Amazon to provide a new way to affix Apple’s item trackers to well, the kids’ clothing (or other bags, backacks, purses, and more). Now starting from just under $10.50, you’ll find all of the details down below.

Elevation Lab debuts new AirTag Pin Mount – ‘the best AirTag mount for kids’

Elevation Lab is perhaps best known for its particularly rugged and waterproof AirTag mounts and holders, providing a reliable solution for maintaining Apple item trackers in outdoor and other harsh conditions – including on your pet’s collar while they are swimming. But its latest is taking a different approach.

Described as “the best AirTag mount for kids,” the new safety pin solution combines a low profile plastic housing with a dual pin setup to secure AirTags to clothing and other materials. The AirTag can rest inside the mount with either the white or silver side up.

Elevation says it “mounts in seconds” via a pair of hidden safety pins. It is said to provide a more secure solution the kids can’t just pull off on their own – it apparently doesn’t “dangle or flop around like other pin-on AirTag holders. And isn’t easily removable like kids AirTag bracelets.”

The low profile mount lays flat once it is in place, according to Elevation Lab, and features patented teeth to hold on to fabric and keep it from sliding around. It also features a pair of what the brand calls extra deep clasps that keeps the pins safely locked inside the enclosure.

Some parents just aren’t going to be comfortable placing anything with pins on their child, never mind an item tracker. But for those that are, Elevation Lab might be the best solution. We are yet to go hands-on with these cases, but the brand is easily one of the best in the AirTag mount space, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they nailed this sort of implementation much like the rest of the TagVault lineup.

The new Elevation Lab AirTag Pin Mount is now available for purchase on Amazon with some notable launch deals. The regular $13 single is now going for $10.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, with 2- and 4-pack options also seeing early price drops.

