Today’s best iOS app deals: Final Fantasy 1 through 6, freebies, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp StoreSquare Enix
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Tuesday morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now live and waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on the official Apple MagSafe Charger as well as the new all-time lows that are now at the ready on Apple Watch Series 9. As for the apps, we have a collection of classic Final Fantasy titles, from the first game that started it all right through to Final Fantasy VI, alongside some notable freebies, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Veritas: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Station 117: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Another Tomorrow: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 2 HD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 3 HD: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $13 (Reg. $18)

Today’s best game deals: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale – Nearly 700 titles up to 67% off, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: KITT – Systems Activated: FREE (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Standby Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MiniGames – Watch Games Arcade: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Residual: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Argo’s Choice: Crime Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

FINAL FANTASY III features:

A remodeled 2D take on the third game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals’ four chosen adventurers can save the world.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

UGREEN’s new Nexode Pro 65W USB-C GaN charger see...
Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 4TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD for ...
Nike Zoom LeBron 2 shoes are now 50% off, coming in at ...
These award-winning Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds a...
REI takes up to 50% off new snow markdowns and gear you...
LEGO’s new 25th anniversary Star Wars sets are no...
This Camplux 18kW tankless electric water heater covers...
Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh power stations packs a 60...
Load more...
Show More Comments