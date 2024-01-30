Today’s best iOS app deals: Final Fantasy 1 through 6, freebies, and more

Tuesday morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now live and waiting for you down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on the official Apple MagSafe Charger as well as the new all-time lows that are now at the ready on Apple Watch Series 9. As for the apps, we have a collection of classic Final Fantasy titles, from the first game that started it all right through to Final Fantasy VI, alongside some notable freebies, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Veritas: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Station 117: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Another Tomorrow: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 2 HD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 3 HD: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $13 (Reg. $18)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: KITT – Systems Activated: FREE (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Standby Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MiniGames – Watch Games Arcade: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Residual: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Argo’s Choice: Crime Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

FINAL FANTASY III features:

A remodeled 2D take on the third game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals’ four chosen adventurers can save the world.

