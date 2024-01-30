Today’s best game deals: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale – Nearly 700 titles up to 67% off, more

Justin Kahn -
700 games 67% off

While the Nintendo January game sale is still in full swing, Xbox has now launched its Lunar New Year Sale. Featuring nearly 700 titles, you’ll find up to 67% in savings here across a number of both older and newer releases. One standout here, among the many, is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon down at $41.99 in digital form. This is a regularly $60 title that is now within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. The latest release in the series from the folks at FromSoftware, it modernizes the mech battle experience for current-generation consoles while retaining much of the vibes legacy fans will remember from the franchise. Alongside a deep customization system, players “pilot their mech in fast-paced, omni-directional battles, taking advantage of massive stages and their mech’s mobility on land and in the air to ensure victory. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

