Today’s best game deals: Xbox Lunar New Year Sale – Nearly 700 titles up to 67% off, more

While the Nintendo January game sale is still in full swing, Xbox has now launched its Lunar New Year Sale. Featuring nearly 700 titles, you’ll find up to 67% in savings here across a number of both older and newer releases. One standout here, among the many, is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon down at $41.99 in digital form. This is a regularly $60 title that is now within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. The latest release in the series from the folks at FromSoftware, it modernizes the mech battle experience for current-generation consoles while retaining much of the vibes legacy fans will remember from the franchise. Alongside a deep customization system, players “pilot their mech in fast-paced, omni-directional battles, taking advantage of massive stages and their mech’s mobility on land and in the air to ensure victory. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption $35 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $41 (Reg. $59)
- Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass $65 (Reg. $85)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $27 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $41 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Frontiers$23 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10 (Reg. $15)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue $39 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Laytons Mystery Journey $23 (Reg. $37)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals of Aveum $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space $30 (Reg. $70)
- Diablo IV $45 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox THQ Nordic Sale up to 30% off
- WWE 2K24 pre-order now live at $70
- Xbox and PlayStation 5
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation New Year sale on PSN up to 75% off
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
