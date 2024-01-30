Hover-1’s Highlander Pro folding e-scooter reaches 18 MPH for 18 miles at new $185 low

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Folding Scooter for $184.93 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from $270, with a $500 MSRP, this scooter only saw two periods of discounts during 2023, with prices falling throughout one to two months in increments of $30 to $50 at a time until hitting a low point and bouncing back up – hitting its lowest point during early Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 32% markdown off its previous rate (63% off its MSRP), beating our previous mention by $58 and landing as a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 350W brushless motor and a removable lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach a max speed of 18 MPH with an 18-mile range on a single charge, able to fully recharge in up to six hours when empty. It features both a headlight and taillight with brake light capabilities, 10-inch pneumatic tires, and an LED display that provides in-time speed, battery level, speed mode, scooter maintenance, and high-temperature alarm. It also has a foldable design, giving you far more options for storage and transportation when not in use. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper commuting option that can get close to the performance of the above e-bike, Amazon is offering a nearly 59% markdown on the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $747, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the OKAI Stride Electric Bike, designed for urban commuting with a 500W motor and a removable 48V battery that reaches a max speed of 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It features an LCD display for real-time data, as well as an NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals on other EV brands, electric tools, power stations, solar panels, water heaters, and so much more.

Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Folding Scooter features:

POWERFUL ELECTRIC SCOOTER – Ride in style with the Hover-1 Highlander Pro Electric Scooter. Features a 350W brushless motor with plenty of torque to easily get up inclines of up to 10 degrees. 10″ wheels offer a smooth and comfortable ride

FOLDING ELECTRIC SCOOTER – With a 18-mile range, and an exciting 18 MPH top speed, the Highlander Pro Electric Scooter is thrilling to ride. At 32 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry and able to fit in most car trunks

FULL LCD DISPLAY – The Highlander Pro scooter comes with an LCD display that indicates speed mode: Eco, Normal, and Sport mode, speedometer, battery status, all controls together in one place

FUN E-SCOOTER – Air-filled tires offers a comfortable riding experience, while hand operated disc brake and illuminated brake lights ensures safe riding. Whether your commuting or just having fun riding around, this scooter is reliable and an enjoyable experience for all.

WE TAKE SAFETY SERIOUSLY – The LED taillight ensures a safe ride during low-visibility conditions. Electric throttle allows you to have an effortless ride on all flat surfaces while the disk brake provides a safe halt, keeping the scooter stable

