OKAI’s Stride e-bike makes city commutes easy with 40-mile range for $930 (Reg. $1,600)

Best Buy is offering the OKAI Stride Electric Bike for $929.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,600 price tag, it saw regular discounts over the second half of 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to a $900 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate, giving you $670 in savings and returning this e-bike to the second-lowest price we have tracked, matching early Black Friday sales before prices dropped $30 further after Thanksgiving.

This e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a removable 48V battery that can propel it up to 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. Designed for urban commuting, its 27.5-inch tires ensure a smooth and comfortable ride while navigating through the city streets while its front and rear mechanical Tektro disc brakes provide “exceptional stopping power and increased safety” at any moment they’re needed. It also features an LCD display for real-time data, as well as a NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range.

If you’re looking for a cheaper commuting option that can get close to the performance of the above e-bike, Amazon is offering a near 59% markdown on the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $747, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

And if you’re looking for one of the biggest and baddest commuting options around, check out the ongoing 50% off deal on the Segway SuperScooter GT1. It is equipped with a 3,000W rear-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1,008Wh battery with a heat-flux multi-layer cooling system to balance generated heat. It is able to reach a top speed of 37.3 MPH, accelerating 0 to 30 MPH in 7.5 seconds, and can travel up to 43.5 miles on a single charge.

OKAI Stride Electric Bike features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND SPEED | The OKAI Stride Electric Bike for Adults features a 500-watt Bafang Motor, enabling you to reach pedal assisted speeds of up to 32km/h with ease, great for urban commuting.

ADVANCED CONTROL AND SECURITY | Equipped with an LCD display embedded in the handlebar and an NFC Key, this electric bike offers intuitive control and improved security, providing a hassle-free experience.

LONG-LASTING & SWAPPABLE BATTERY | The 48v 9.6Ah Lithium-Ion LG Cell Battery provides up to 40 miles of range on a single charge, and can easily be swapped out for a fully charged one when needed.

SMOOTH & COMFORTABLE RIDE | With 27.5″ tires designed for urban commuting, this electric bike ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, making it a good choice for navigating through city streets.

SUPERIOR BRAKING SYSTEM | The OKAI Stride Electric Bike is fitted with front and rear Mechanical Tektro Disc Brakes, offering exceptional stopping power and increased safety during your daily commutes.

