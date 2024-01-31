Denon’s PerL Pro earbuds are a 9to5-favorite with personalized listening at $290 (Save $59)

Last year, I deemed Denon’s PerL Pro one of my favorite pairs of earbuds in 2023. Now they’re going on sale for one of the first times, dropping the earbuds down to $289.70 shipped at Amazon. It’s $59 off the usual $349 price tag in order to mark only the second-ever discount, as well as a new all-time low at an extra $40 below the first and only other chance to save. My hands-on review takes a deep dive into why these are my pick for best-sounding earbuds last year.

Denon launched one of its first-ever pairs of true wireless earbuds last year with its new PerL Pro. These buds have so much going for them, from the exceptional ANC and personalized audio to eight hours of playback per charge. The whole experience is largely focused around Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology, which tailors the EQ mixing to your own personal tastes for getting the most out of its Spatial Audio-enabled drivers. The PerL Pro also have one of the more unique designs on the market. There’s a wedged design that offers a comfortable fit in your ear while also ensuring that they can block out audio even without activating the ANC tech.

There’s also the more affordable Denon PerL earbuds. If you don’t need the adaptive ANC tech found on the pro version, these will still offer the personalized playback noted above. Battery life also isn’t quite as good on the standard PerL buds, either. There’s a $199 price tag, and while these aren’t on sale, that’s still more affordable than the discounted rate of the PerL Pro.

If you’re looking for something else, we just rounded up all of our favorite options from 2023. Including some of the usual players in the space you’d expect like Sony, Anker, and Jabra, last year saw some competitive new releases from the likes of Denon, JBL, and other brands that wowed us with novel features, incredible sound quality, and some of the best values around in the true wireless earbuds market.

Denon PerL Pro features:

The Denon PerL Pro True Wireless Earbuds are powered by Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology and combines lossless and spatial audio technologies to deliver an unrivaled listening experience. Fully customize with Denon Headphones app. Savor premium Bluetooth audio with CD-quality uncompressed sound clarity from Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology and feel like you are in the middle of your audio content with spatial audio from Dirac Virtuo

